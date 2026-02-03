Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBMF) Price Target Increased by 434.18% to 40.06

The average one-year price target for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCPK:AEBMF) has been revised to $40.06 / share. This is an increase of 434.18% from the prior estimate of $7.50 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.44 to a high of $163.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 29.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEBMF is 0.02%, an increase of 63.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 104,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,061K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing an increase of 91.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEBMF by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,335K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 91.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBMF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 13,389K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 90.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBMF by 15.87% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,225K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 90.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBMF by 21.07% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,785K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 90.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEBMF by 19.84% over the last quarter.

