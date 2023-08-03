Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi A.S. - ADR (AEBZY) Price Target Decreased by 56.50% to 0.65

The average one-year price target for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi A.S. - ADR (OTC:AEBZY) has been revised to 0.65 / share. This is an decrease of 56.50% from the prior estimate of 1.49 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -1.40 to a high of 1.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi A.S. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEBZY is 0.00%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 46K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi A.S. - ADR regulatory filings.

