Anacacia Pty Ups Stake in SmartPay Holdings

May 22, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

SmartPay Holdings Limited (DE:KX2) has released an update.

Anacacia Pty Limited, acting as Trustee for the Wattle Fund, has increased its shareholding in SmartPay Holdings Limited by 1.48%, now owning 8.76% of the company’s ordinary shares. This change in substantial holding resulted from an on-market purchase of shares, as disclosed in compliance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. The latest transaction signifies a notable change in ownership, potentially impacting SmartPay Holdings’ stock dynamics.

