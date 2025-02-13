$ANAB stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANAB stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,773,279 of trading volume.

$ANAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ANAB:

$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 3 purchases buying 85,098 shares for an estimated $1,099,642 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J LOUMEAU (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $492,460 .

. DENNIS MULROY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,220 shares for an estimated $487,724 .

. HOLLINGS RENTON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,000

PAUL F. LIZZUL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $144,429.

$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

