$ANAB stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ANAB stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,773,279 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ANAB:
$ANAB Insider Trading Activity
$ANAB insiders have traded $ANAB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL, LLC ECOR1 has made 3 purchases buying 85,098 shares for an estimated $1,099,642 and 0 sales.
- ERIC J LOUMEAU (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $492,460.
- DENNIS MULROY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,220 shares for an estimated $487,724.
- HOLLINGS RENTON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,000
- PAUL F. LIZZUL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $144,429.
$ANAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ANAB stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 622,893 shares (+207.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,866,915
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,750,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 368,279 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,876,013
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 342,465 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,472,577
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 304,576 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,203,296
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 303,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,157,568
- FMR LLC removed 278,939 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,693,152
