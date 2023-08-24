ANA unit Air Japan to get second jet in 2024, add more each year

Adds additional comments from airline president, background

BANGKOK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Air Japan, a low-cost carrier of Japan's All Nippon Airways' (ANA) 9202.T, will get a second aircraft in May next year to be deployed in Southeast Asia, a top executive said on Thursday.

Air Japan will add one or two planes each year, the airline's president Hideki Mineguchi said in Bangkok.

ANA launched the carrier last year with a focus on expanding its presence in Southeast Asian market as tourism recovers.

The airline will start a Bangkok-Tokyo route in February 2024 to support the Japanese's government's goal of attracting 30 million tourists by 2030, Air Japan said.

"There is a lot of traffic between Japan and Bangkok, and we expect the market itself to continue to grow," he said, adding Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia routes were being considered.

Japan saw a record 32 million visitors in 2019.

Arrivals in July of 2.32 million were still down 22% from the level in July 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

