News & Insights

Commodities
AIR

ANA says H1 operating profit quadrupled, keeps outlook

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

October 31, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

Updates with ANA CEO comments, JAL results

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings 9202.T said on Tuesday its first-half operating profit had more than quadrupled amid the post-pandemic travel boom but kept its full-year forecast unchanged citing higher oil prices and costs related to inspections of Pratt & Whitney engines.

Japan's largest airline plans to cut about 30 domestic and international flights a day between January 10 and March 30 as it conducts inspections of P&W's engines installed on its 33 Airbus AIR.PA fleet.

The cost related to the inspections would cut the company's operating profit by about 40 billion yen ($266.3 million) this fiscal year, ANA's CEO Koji Shibata told reporters.

"Passenger demand for the latter half of this year seems solid. We've kept the outlook unchanged today but I think we can aim higher."

The 140 billion yen operating profit the company expects for the current business year to March is below the mean 163.2 billion yen profit estimated by 14 analysts, according to LSEG data. Group revenue is expected to increase 15.4% to hit 1.97 trillion yen, ANA said.

In the six months to September, ANA reported a group operating profit of 129.7 billion yen against the 31.4 billion yen profit a year earlier, thanks to a weaker yen which helped lure inbound travellers.

The weaker yen, however, is sapping domestic passengers' appetite for international travel, with Japanese passengers only accounting for 35% of international flights currently - down from 49% before the COVID-19 pandemic, Shibata said.

ANA's rival Japan Airlines 9201.T lifted its annual net profit forecast to 80 billion yen from 55 billion yen it had projected previously.

JAL logged a net profit of 61.7 billion yen in the six months to September, swinging to a profit after reporting a 2.2 billion yen loss a year ago.

($1 = 150.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.