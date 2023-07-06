ANA Holdings (TYO:9202) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 3,527.01

The average one-year price target for ANA Holdings (TYO:9202) has been revised to 3,527.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 3,295.38 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3,417.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANA Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9202 is 0.06%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 11,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9202 by 0.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,210K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9202 by 3.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 867K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9202 by 1.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 504K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9202 by 4.10% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 491K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing a decrease of 111.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9202 by 47.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.