ANA chief urges Japan to spur travel during lull in COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings 9202.T, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors and wants a programme of domestic tourism subsidies restarted to spur travel, its chief executive said in an interview.

Such measures would bolster earnings for airlines, helping them to weather fresh waves of COVID-19 infections, Shinya Katanozaka told Reuters.

