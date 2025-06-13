Is ANA (ALNPY) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. ANA Holdings Inc. (ALNPY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANA Holdings Inc. is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANA Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALNPY's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALNPY has returned 0.5% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -6.2%. This shows that ANA Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Knot Offshore (KNOP). The stock has returned 21.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Knot Offshore's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 34%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ANA Holdings Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.6% so far this year, so ALNPY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Knot Offshore falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #178. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.5%.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Knot Offshore could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

