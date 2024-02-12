AN2 Therapeutics to pause lung disease study enrollment

Adds details, background in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 12 (Reuters) - AN2 Therapeutics ANTX.O said on Monday it will pause further enrollment in a mid-to-late-stage study testing its experimental drug to treat a type of bacterial lung infection, citing potentially lower-than-expected efficacy.

It clarified the pause was not due to any safety concerns.

The company was conducting a mid-stage study testing epetraborole, a once-daily oral drug to treat MAC lung disease, caused by bacterial infection.

AN2 said the decision to pause enrollment will give time to further evaluate the study data and it expects to announce top-line results from the study in the summer.

