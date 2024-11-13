AN2 Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (43c), consensus (38c)

“Treatment options for patients with refractory MAC lung disease are extremely limited. Many of these patients are significantly more challenging to convert microbiologically due to the microbial complexity of their infections as well as their very complex lung anatomy, and often experience severe clinical symptoms at this advanced stage of disease. The fact that epetraborole appears to have demonstrated improvements based on two patient reported outcome measures is highly encouraging,” said Stephen J. Ruoss, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. “By potentially improving both their quality of life and clinical outcomes, epetraborole represents a potentially significant advancement in treatment possibilities.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.