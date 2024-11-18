AN2 Therapeutics downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) to Hold from Buy without a price target The Phase 2 EBO topline data in non-tuberculous mycobacterial saw no difference in culture conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while AN2 is evaluating restarting the Phase 3 EBO trial pending an FDA talk in the first half of 2025, it has “conservative expectations.”

