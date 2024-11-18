News & Insights

Stocks
ANTX

AN2 Therapeutics downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

November 18, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen downgraded AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) to Hold from Buy without a price target The Phase 2 EBO topline data in non-tuberculous mycobacterial saw no difference in culture conversion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while AN2 is evaluating restarting the Phase 3 EBO trial pending an FDA talk in the first half of 2025, it has “conservative expectations.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.