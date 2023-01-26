An Update on the Q4 Earnings Season

This was a week packed with Q4 corporate earnings reports.

Investors continue monitoring those reports while stocks generally have been disregarding bad economic news. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here to give us some perspective on all of that.

1. How long can the market ignore bad economic news?

2. As Wall Street analysts have been revising estimates to the downside, and as stocks price in earnings declines well before their reported, had stocks already priced in more earnings erosion and if so by what percentage?

3. Do you expect weaker corporate guidance to put more downward pressure on the market?

4. So is the market climbing a wall of worry now?

5. Tech stocks had opened this new year with an uptrend. How will results from mega cap tech, out this week, test that trend?

6. History shows though that stocks are more apt to rise in years when corporate earnings fall. Do you see that happening this year or is it still too soon to tell?

7. The market has been fairly resilient so far this year. But you posed the question earlier this week in your Global Market commentary whether we’ve seen the end of bear market rallies. Why might that be the case?

8. How might this debt ceiling issue impact the markets?

9. There are two major European fashion-cosmetic stocks on your number 1 list this week. They are LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton LVMUY and L’OREAL LRLCY. Then there’s also Alibaba BABA.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, with the market picture.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

