An Unexpected Outcome Of The Covid-19 Pandemic: A Slew Of Universal Income Programs

The Covid-19 pandemic came into American lives like a wrecking ball, disrupting everything from income and employment to child care and education. But then, help arrived. Through multiple congressional acts, Americans received direct, no-strings-attached stimulus payments.

Even the Child Tax Credit (CTC) was briefly transformed, sending many families monthly payments of up to $300 per qualifying child, before the payments ended abruptly in Dec. 2021. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that most households used those payments to meet daily living expenses like rent, utilities and food.

With more Americans than ever feeling the benefits of these recent no-strings-attached direct income payments, it’s unsurprising that many polls find a majority of Americans now support some sort of universal basic income (UBI). In fact, several cities across the country have UBI-type programs slated to start or already in progress.

Here’s what you need to know about UBI programs.

The Basics of UBI Programs and How They Work

UBI programs provide a monthly stipend to help people achieve or maintain a standard of living that’s above the poverty line. Brett Watson, economics professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Research (ISER) who studies Alaska’s UBI program, offers this word-by-word breakdown:

Universal. “Universal means that everyone gets the payment,” says Watson. There’s typically no means testing or work requirement.

With the stability of regular payments, families can take steps to break the cycle of poverty. From paying down debt and building savings to moving to better school districts with slightly higher rents, UBI payment can empower low-income recipients to make financial moves that benefit their long-term economic stability.

And UBI is already in motion in the U.S. Established in 1983, Alaska’s Permanent Dividend Fund sends annual payments (typically between $1,000 and $2,000) to more than 600,000 Alaskan residents. However, Watson notes that newer UBI-type programs (sometimes referred to as cash transfer programs) have marked differences from Alaska’s.

First, newer programs are typically pilots, where program recipients only receive payments for a defined time period (roughly one year). Next, these new programs vet participants, often including income, race or previous incarceration as qualification criteria. These UBI-type programs all typically share the same goal of lifting people out of poverty.

What Are the Arguments Supporting Universal Basic Income/Cash Transfer Programs?

“Clearly people in our economy and society who need help,” says David Sacco, a finance instructor at the University of New Haven. Programs like UBI and cash transfer programs make the most sense, he says, for people who can most benefit from them.

Proponents of cash transfer and UBI point to these benefits:

Reduced poverty rates. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that supplemental payments and social assistance program expansions early in the Covid pandemic lifted 11.7 million people out of poverty. Additional unemployment benefits during that time prevented 5.5 million people from falling into poverty.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that supplemental payments and social assistance program expansions early in the Covid pandemic lifted 11.7 million people out of poverty. Additional unemployment benefits during that time prevented 5.5 million people from falling into poverty. Improved employment prospects. After one year of participating in a guaranteed income initiative in Stockton, California, the number of participants who were employed full-time jumped from 28% to 40%. Program reporting suggests that participants were able to reduce gig work and part-time shifts to pursue better positions, noting that reducing financial scarcity reduced time scarcity, too.

After one year of participating in a guaranteed income initiative in Stockton, California, the number of participants who were employed full-time jumped from 28% to 40%. Program reporting suggests that participants were able to reduce gig work and part-time shifts to pursue better positions, noting that reducing financial scarcity reduced time scarcity, too. Reduced food insecurity. Covid pandemic EBT payments helped reduce children’s food insecurity by 30%.

Covid pandemic EBT payments helped reduce children’s food insecurity by 30%. Improved health. Participants in Stockton’s program reported lower anxiety and depression, and an improved sense of wellbeing.

What Are the Arguments Against UBI?

A 2021 UBI survey by SkyNova found that respondents had these top five concerns about UBI programs:

Removes the incentive to work: 83%

Program costs: 80%

Shrinks the labor force: 60%

Programs lead to poor spending habits: 57%

Inflationary risks: 56%

In Alaska, Watson said research on the state’s UBI program counters the work incentive and shrinking labor force arguments. While the annual dividend payment does spark spending among Alaskans, employers tend to staff up to support increased business from cash-flush residents.

There’s concern about where funds for these programs come from. While taxpayers are loath to pay more, some experts propose value-added taxes (VAT) to bridge the divide, where the wealthy would bear most of the burden for funding UBI programs.

Yet the swath of cash transfer programs being introduced will provide data that will inform both those for and opposed to supplemental payment and income programs. This could help improve future programs—or be used as an argument against their creation.

9 Big UBI/Cash Transfer Programs in The U.S.

Some of these programs are still accepting applications; others are in process.

All featured programs include qualification criteria applicants must meet so limited funds can help those most in need. For programs with income guidelines, those are generally tied to the Federal Poverty Level. For 2022, the federal poverty level guidelines are:

Household Size Poverty Guideline (annual income) 1 $13,590 2 $18,310 3 $23,030 4 $27,750 5 $32,470 6 $37,190 7 $41,910 8 $46,630

Some of the programs receive funding from federal Covid relief money while others, municipal budget dollars. Yet many of the programs are philanthropically funded by individuals or organizations who support UBI initiatives and hope to make the case for future programs funded at the state or federal level.

California

The second-largest guaranteed income pilot in the U.S. at present, this cash transfer program serves residents of the City of Compton with unconditional monthly payments.

Program start: 2020

Payment amount: Around $450

Payment frequency: Monthly or bi-monthly (depending on participant)

Program duration: Two years, ends 2022

Eligibility and application: Applications are not currently available as the program is in progress.

How it’s funded: Philanthropically funded through private donors

Number of participants: 800

Currently the largest city-based guaranteed income pilot in the U.S., Big Leap provides unconditional direct cash transfer payments to low-income residents in the City of Los Angeles.

Program start: 2022

Payment amount: $1,000

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: 12 months

Eligibility and application: Eligible applicants must 18+, have at least one dependent child, reside in the City of Los Angeles, demonstrate Covid-related hardship and have income that falls at or below the federal poverty level. Participants were randomly selected from eligible applicants. Applications are currently closed.

How it’s funded: $38 million in City of Los Angeles taxpayer funds

Number of participants: 3,200

Colorado

With money coming from a nonprofit fund established in April 2021, this cash transfer program seeks to end the cycle of poverty by reducing housing and income volatility, including pathways to stable employment.

Program start: Pending

Payment amount: Varies. Participants will either receive $6,500 in upfront payments plus a monthly payment of $500, monthly payments $1,000 per month, or monthly payments of $50 per month..

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: 12 months

Eligibility and application: Program participants will be selected by random lottery, but Denver residents can review the eligibility criteria on the program’s website. Applications aren’t yet open but the program anticipates “recruiting participants and launching the program in the first half of 2022.”

How it’s funded: Philanthropically funded by a mix of private, corporate and foundation donors.

Number of participants: 820

Florida

This cash transfer program serves formerly incarcerated people who are residents of Alachua County, Florida.

Program start: Jan. 2022

Payment amount: $1,000 lump-sum payment then $600 monthly for 11 months

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: One year

Eligibility and application: Eligible applicants were limited to formerly incarcerated persons with felony convictions, residency in Alachua County, and a submitted application. Participants were randomly selected from those who qualified. Applications aren’t currently available as the program is in progress.

How it’s funded: Philanthropically funded by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and Spring Point Partners

Number of participants: 115

Georgia

In Her Hands is an initiative benefiting Georgia women, and is one of the largest cash transfer pilot programs in the South.

Program start: Pending – applications are open

Payment amount: $850

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: Two years

Eligibility and application: The program is open to women 18 and older who live in certain geographical areas, have income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level ($27,180 for individuals), and can prove economic setbacks due to Covid. Applications are rolling out on a by-community basis and can be found on the application page. You can sign up for the interest list to be notified about future opportunities.

How it’s funded: $13 million philanthropically funded by the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund

Number of participants: 650

Illinois

This cash transfer program ranks as one of the nation’s largest. According to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the program seeks to “tackle poverty and put residents at the center of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Program start: Pending – applications are open

Application deadline: May 13, 2022

Payment amount: $500

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: 12 months

Eligibility and application: Eligible applicants must be 18 or older, live in the City of Chicago, have demonstrated hardships due to Covid, and have an income that falls at or below 250% of the federal poverty level ($40,770 for individuals). There’s an income calculator to help determine your eligibility. Participants will be selected by random lottery.

How it’s funded: $31.5 million in federal Covid relief funds allocated by Chicago’s city council

Number of participants: 5,000

Louisiana

The results of this limited-scope cash transfer program are intended to help lobby for future programs at the state and federal level.

Program start: Feb. 2022

Payment amount: $660

Payment frequency: Monthly

Program duration: 12 months

Eligibility and application: Eligible applicants included Louisiana residents who are single parents (you can review their definition) and residents of Shreveport with incomes at or below 120% of the federal poverty level. Applications are now closed and the program is in progress.

How it’s funded: Philanthropically funded by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income and Caddo Parish Commission

Number of participants: 110

New Jersey

Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program is designed to support city residents experiencing housing instability.

Program start: Fall 2021

Payment amount: Two semi-annual payments of $3,000 or bi-weekly payments of $250

Payment frequency: Semi-annual or bi-weekly (randomly selected)

Program duration: Two years

Eligibility and participation: While applications for the project are currently closed, previous applicants must be at least 18 years old; live in the City of Newark; demonstrate income at or below 200% of the federal poverty line; and document adverse impacts from the Covid pandemic.

How it’s funded: A mix of public and private funds, including federal Covid relief dollars.

Number of participants: 430 to date

New York

As New York City’s first guaranteed income project, this cash transfer program supports low-income mothers during the first 1,000 days of their child’s lives in one of the nation’s most expensive cities.

Program start: June 2021

Payment amount: $500 or $1,000

Payment frequency: Biweekly

Program duration: 3 years

Eligibility and application: To be eligible, households had to show incomes below $52,000 per year. Applications are currently closed.

How it’s funded: Philanthropically by the Monarch Foundation.

Number of participants: 600 to date

