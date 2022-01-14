An Overview of Congressional Trading in 2021

Congress likes to trade.

Last year, Congress bought and sold nearly $290 million in stocks (corresponding to 3,500+ transactions by 105 members of Congress), $140 million in options contracts (270+ transactions by 6 members), $124 million in other securities like private equity funds (200+ transactions by 19 members) and $500,000 in cryptocurrencies (25 transactions by 6 members).

Our elected officials are proprietors of privileged information. They are hearing testimonies, speaking to and reading about companies operating in the sectors and industries for which they also write legislation. By continuing to trade directly or through surrogates, they open themselves up to perceived conflicts of interest.

Does actively trading in the stock market have their constituents’ best interests in mind? Are they prioritizing a corporations’ special interests and possibly, their portfolios?

This is why many have called for measures that go above and beyond the STOCK Act. These include moving financial portfolios into blind trusts, being restricted to broad sector index funds only (and not individual company stocks) and not being able to trade at all while in office.

Ultimately, without any support from the Old Guard, such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi, these measures will never be implemented. Recently, Speaker Pelosi has been vocal about whether elected officials should be allowed to trade while in office.

The full report shows that in 2021, Congress continued to trade in the very sectors they were tasked to create legislation for. Our politicians traded in huge volumes and amounts while taking part in closed door meetings and negotiations on committees in the House and Senate. In previous reports, it has been made clear that both the House and Senate have profited during the beginning of the pandemic.

Unusual Trades in Congress

Here's a list of unusual trades made by Congress in the past year:

House Republican Brian Mast’s Tilray (TLRY) purchase and subsequent sale at its all time high in early 2021 (for returns of +563%) are quite intriguing, given he bought Tilray before voting in support of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in late 2020

In November, Lockheed Martin (LMT) won a $10.9 billion contract to modernize the Air Force's F-22s. House Republican Kevin Hern, who sits on the House Committee on the Budget, bought Lockheed Martin stocks back in August. He bought another round, this time up to $100,000, in $LMT just two weeks before this news

House Democrat Kathy Manning, who sits on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, purchased up to $30,000 in $LMT stocks on October 22. Just two weeks before the news

House Democrat Zoe Lofgren bought up to $15,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on October 13, which is now up 71%. In the past, Rep. Lofgren has co-sponsored legislative proposals for EV tax credits

The U.S. Army first announced a $22 billion augmented reality deal with Microsoft (MSFT) on March 31, 2021 and reiterated its commitment to this partnership in October. Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed exercising 150 calls on March 19th, 2021 at a strike price of $130. She is up 160%

Senator Cynthia Lummis bought up to $100,000 in Bitcoin on August 16th. This was during the Senate’s active drafting of crypto regulations.

Also, during that time, Senator Pat Toomey drafted amendments to those crypto tax regulations while he himself held cryptocurrency

In July, when Senate Republican Tuberville finally released his late financial disclosures, we found that he had sold up to $15,000 in Microsoft (MSFT) stocks in late June. This was two weeks before the $10 billion JEDI contract between $MSFT and the Department of Defense was canceled. Tuberville sat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the very committee privy to defense contracts

Related: House Republican Pat Fallon, who sits on the House subcommittee responsible for reviewing DOD software contracts, sold up to $250,000 in $MSFT just prior to the JEDI contract cancellation

In July, House Republican Blake Moore disclosed buying up to $60,000 in $RTX while sitting on the House Committee on Armed Services. Specifically, he was making these trades while sitting on the subcommittee directly responsible for reviewing defense tech contracts

Options Activity in Congressional Trading

Compared to 2020, the total amount of options trading exploded in 2021 by over five times. Meanwhilem trading in other notable asset classes decreased.

We see that stock trading decreased by nearly $200 million. However, we should remember that former Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler traded plenty in 2020 and actually accounted for approximately $200 million in those stock transactions. When we exclude these two Senators, stock trading in both years were comparable.

In 2021 and 2020, several elected officials traded options. It appears most of these politicians like to wheel certain trades, and seem to also be doing covered calls on larger share positions. Some even seem to be selling cash secured puts.

Whatever the case may be, politicians are trading more options now than ever before. Congress traded approximately $117.6 million more in options premium in 2021 than 2020.

They actually traded fewer stocks, from $514.2 million in 2020 to $318.5 million in 2021. However, around $200 million difference can be attributed to 2020 trades made by former Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Here are some unusual option trades and the context around them:

Speaker Pelosi purchased deep in the money call LEAPS, filed in December 2020, right before Biden’s presidency began (i.e. her legislative influence in Congress increased exponentially)

Senator Tuberville and Congressman Blake Moore, who both sit on the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, are privy to information on emerging threats such as China, purchased puts on Alibaba Group (BABA)

Congressman Moore purchased extraordinarily profitable puts on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) prior to its September stock collapse.

