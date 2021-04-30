An Old Tech Friend for New, Disruptive Tech World

Disruptive and emerging technologies aren't just investing buzz phrases. These are credible, legitimate concepts that are powering an array of everyday applications ranging from healthcare innovation, retail, transportation and much, much more.

Investors are increasingly warm to disruptive technology offerings with data confirming they've been flocking to exchange traded funds focusing on emerging growth themes. Semiconductors, which are often seen as an old guard tech industry, serve as the backbones of many of the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

That's a positive for skittish investors because they can consider an ETF such as the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and still be levered to disruptive growth without having to take on the risks associated with some of the new breed thematic funds.

Confirming semiconductors' status at the epicenter of disruptive growth technologies, SMH is higher by almost 87% over the past year, well ahead of the 61% returned by the S&P 500 Technology Index over the same period.

Chips Check Lots of Disruptive Boxes

One thing that equity investors – even casual and novice market participants – are hearing plenty about this year is a global chip shortage. It could be in place until next year, maybe slightly longer, and is further confirmation that semiconductors are driving technological advances.

The automotive group, including the booming electric vehicle (EV) industry, is a prime example of a disruptive group that's heavily dependent on access to chips.

“Within those technological advances, semis have been playing a key role within the auto industry,” according to VanEck research. “Today, autos have become more connected, which has triggered a boom for the semiconductor companies involved. NXP Semiconductors one of the top semiconductors in the world and the number one auto semiconductor company by market share after it purchased Freescale in 2015, has reported in its Q4 2020 earnings strong trends in the auto end-market with 44% of its revenues coming from this segment.”

This nugget from VanEck underscores how intertwined the automotive and chip industries: The aforementioned global chip shortage cost automakers an estimated $60 billion in revenue. Bolstering the case for semiconductor assets as plays on automotive evolution are two factors. First, as noted above, EV adoption will spur chip demand. Second, even internal combustion engine vehicles are becoming increasingly chip-heavy.

“Deloitte also published a report where automotive electronics (powertrain, chassis, navigation, safety, radio, etc.) are estimated to account for 45% of car manufacturing costs by 2030,” notes VanEck.

More Than Cars

Past performance doesn't always repeat, but as a group, semiconductor stocks have stellar track records as highlighted by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX). That's not SMH's benchmark, but it's widely followed and useful for this exercise.

“During the 2010s, SOX returned 513% on a total return basis, besting even the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) which soared 426%. In 2020, it appreciated by an incremental 54%, slightly ahead of NDX’s total return of 49%,” writes Mark Marex, Nasdaq senior product development specialist.

Alright, that's historical data and thorough investors will want to know that SMH and other chip ETFs have more tailwinds than the auto industry. Don't worry. That momentum exists and it's palpable.

“As more devices connect to the cloud, there will continue to be a need for ever smaller and more powerful computer chips and processors. Continuous advances in mobile phones, gaming and media entertainment, cryptocurrency, and new machinery such as drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles will drive further innovation in this competitive field,” concludes Marex.

Bottom line: Semiconductor stocks and ETFs are mature concept, but these assets are highly levered to the tech of tomorrow and that's a plus for investors.

