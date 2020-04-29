An Odd Connection --- Mexican Stocks and European Banks

Mexican equities generally and European banks in particular don’t seem like they are obviously connected, but the two assets have been highly correlated.

Analysts at BCA Research find many similarities. Mexican firms have a large stock of U.S. dollar-funded liabilities, as do European banks dependent on dollar funding.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_50e3f7ef53d316857deb2127.json

Both also are highly dependent on global growth, and industrial production in particular, the analysts note, and both are sensitive to emerging market stress.

“Mexico, being a large emerging market borrower, greatly feels the pain of a rising cost of credit among emerging market borrowers. European banks have a large exposure to emerging markets, and thus feel the losses associated with widening emerging-market spreads as well,” the analysts say.

This, the analysts say, allows for the creation of a pair trade, in which one asset is bought and another sold short. “Because the cost of dollar funding in Europe is fading quicker than in Mexico, this suggests that investors should tactically buy European banks while selling Mexican equities,” they advise.

