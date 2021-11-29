An Obama-like Fiduciary Rule Arriving Soon

According to the leading regulatory lawyers in our industry, advisors are about to get hit with a doozy. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath say that the DOL is planning to release a new fiduciary rule this spring. Since the new version of the rule is being drafted and put forth under the Biden DOL, it is widely agreed that this newest version will look much like the Obama-era rule that got thrown out by the courts. According to Fred Reish, a partner at the firm, “There will be provisions of 2020-02 that'll be moved over to it. Probably the fiduciary acknowledgement, the best interest standard and maybe specific disclosures of reasonable compensation limitation. It'll look a lot more like a fiduciary type rule than it does right now."

FINSUM: This new rule has been widely signaled but we have never had a good fix on timing, but is now becoming clear. Take note.

fiduciary rule

DoL

SEC

best interest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.