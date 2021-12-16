An Intrinsic Calculation For Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$768.2m US$1.21b US$1.44b US$1.44b US$1.46b US$1.48b US$1.50b US$1.52b US$1.55b US$1.58b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.97% Est @ 1.27% Est @ 1.47% Est @ 1.62% Est @ 1.72% Est @ 1.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% US$704 US$1.0k US$1.1k US$1.0k US$940 US$872 US$810 US$754 US$702 US$655

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$8.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.6b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (9.2%– 2.0%) = US$22b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$22b÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= US$9.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$18b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$50.9, the company appears quite good value at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

NYSE:TRGP Discounted Cash Flow December 16th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Targa Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.649. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Targa Resources, there are three additional factors you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Targa Resources you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TRGP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

