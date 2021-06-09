An Intrinsic Calculation For Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Suggests It's 37% Undervalued

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.12m US$5.81m US$7.51m US$9.09m US$10.5m US$11.7m US$12.7m US$13.5m US$14.2m US$14.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 57.6% Est @ 40.92% Est @ 29.24% Est @ 21.06% Est @ 15.34% Est @ 11.34% Est @ 8.53% Est @ 6.57% Est @ 5.2% Est @ 4.23% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$3.9 US$5.1 US$6.2 US$7.1 US$7.7 US$8.1 US$8.2 US$8.2 US$8.1 US$8.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$70m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$15m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.0%) = US$344m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$344m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= US$186m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$256m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$5.6, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

NasdaqCM:LTRX Discounted Cash Flow June 9th 2021

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lantronix as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.929. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Lantronix, there are three essential elements you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lantronix that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for LTRX's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

