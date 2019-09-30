An interest in oil: mineral rights owner Fortis Minerals files for an estimated $400 million IPO

Fortis Minerals, an owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in the southwestern US, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, the $100 million is likely a placeholder for a larger deal size. $400 million is Renaissance Capital's estimate.



The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 2016 and booked $138 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NRI. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citi, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Howard Weil, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



