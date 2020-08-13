An Innovative Approach to Solving the Retirement

This is Article 8 in a Series that shows how the National Association of Online Investors (NAOI) is teaching an innovative new approach to investing that better meets the needs of the investing public in today’s volatile markets. Previous articles in the Series can be accessed at this link.

I have taught personal investing for more than 20 years. At the beginning of each class I ask students what goals they want to achieve by attending. For most of my teaching career student goals focused on earning investing income to elevate their current standard of living. In the last several years, however, goals have changed dramatically.

Now most students have the goal of earning enough investment income to simply maintain their current life-style throughout their retirement years. Reasons for this shift include that the average age of my students is increasing as baby-boomers enter retirement with the realization that there is a good chance that they will outlive their savings.

This shift in goals poses a dilemma for educators like me and for the financial services industry as a whole. People want retirement portfolios that produce higher returns without higher risk and that’s simply not the way investing works today.

The Retirement Portfolio Dilemma

As most readers of this article will know, the industry-standard approach to portfolio design and management today is called Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), a methodology introduced to the market in the 1950’s. MPT dictates that portfolios are to be designed to match the risk tolerance of each investor using asset allocation techniques. Individuals with higher risk tolerances are given portfolios with a larger allocation to Stocks and higher expected returns. Those with lower risk tolerances are given a larger allocation to Bonds with lower return expectations.

The problem is that “time to retirement” is a major component of a person’s risk tolerance profile. The closer people get to retirement, the lower their risk tolerance will be. And, using MPT methods, advisors will give them portfolios with lower risk and lower expected returns. But retirement is a time when people need more investment income to replace wage income and there are no MPT portfolio configurations that produce higher returns with lower risk.

The MPT approach to investing is firmly based on the principle that to get higher returns one must accept higher risk; there are no exceptions. This is the dilemma that faces advisors and investors when dealing with retirement portfolios today.

The Financial Services Industry Solution

The financial services industry understands that the organization that solves the retirement portfolio dilemma will win the race to wealth management supremacy. As a result, we are seeing a flurry of mergers and partnerships between major financial organizations and a variety fintech firms in order to create technology-enhanced portfolios. Examples of the innovations being developed include robo-advisors, automated tax-avoidance strategies and built-in portfolio rebalancing techniques to name a few.

The NAOI has reviewed many of these new developments and we understand their value. But we don’t see them as solving the retirement portfolio dilemma. No amount of automation breaks the MPT rule that higher returns require exposure to higher risk. Even with these new technologies included, individuals nearing retirement are still given portfolios that produce lower expected returns at a time when higher returns are needed.

The Only Solution that Works: Breaking out of the “MPT Box”

The NAOI first recognized the problems with MPT methods following the market crash of 2008-2009 when the MPT-based portfolios we were teaching our students to create crashed hard. The buy-and-hold management strategy used was not adequate for protecting portfolio value from major market dips and crashes. With this realization, I stopped all NAOI education classes and opened the NAOI R&D division to find an alternative to MPT for creating and managing portfolios.

Following a multi-year R&D effort we found the MPT alternative we were looking for in the form of Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT) and a new investment type that it creates called Dynamic Investments (DIs). Only by breaking out of the MPT “box” were we able to design portfolios that produced higher returns without higher risk; exactly what is needed for retirement portfolios.

Before showing exactly how this goal was reached, it is helpful to review how DIT and DIs were developed and how they work. A more detailed description for each is found in previous articles in this series by clicking the links provided below.

An Overview of Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT)

DIT was created to meet goals that the investing public told us they wanted to see in a new approach to investing. Topping their list were the following:

Simplicity – People want to understand exactly what is in their portfolios, why it is there and what trading strategies are used to both protect and grow the value of their savings.

Higher Returns with Lower Risk in all economic conditions

Absolute Protection of portfolio value from market crashes

Lower Investing Fees

We immediately saw that MPT methods met none of these goals so we started our research with a blank slate, as if MPT didn’t exist.

We first saw the need to take the risk of subjective human judgments out of the portfolio design and management process. We did not want the performance of any investor’s portfolio to depend on the competency and the honesty of the advisor they chose to work with.

Therefore we turned to a field of investing study called Quantitative Analysis that focuses on the analysis of historical market data. Here we found what we needed for the new approach in the proven ability of long-term equity price trends to predict short term future price movements. We made these empirical observations:

Equity Prices are Cyclical – The prices of asset classes and market segments move up and down over time on a regular basis.

– The prices of asset classes and market segments move up and down over time on a regular basis. Equity Prices Can Be Uncorrelated – The prices of different asset classes and market segments cycle up and down at different times, meaning that at all time there exists in the market positive returns.

– The prices of different asset classes and market segments cycle up and down at different times, meaning that at all time there exists in the market positive returns. Major Price Trends are Persistent – Major price trends last for relatively long periods of time. The average length of Stock price uptrends is 72 months while Stock price downtrends last for an average of 14 months.

Using these observations we were able to formulate a hypothesis predicting that a new investment type could be created that was capable of detecting asset class and market segment price trends and automatically buying into uptrends while avoiding downtrends.

Following extensive testing of various prototype configurations we developed a new investment type that showed our hypothesis to have a high probability of being true. We called this new investment type Dynamic Investments (DIs) and elevated our hypothesis to a new theory of investing called Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT). This was the alternative to MPT that we were looking for.

More information related to the creation and development of DIT is found at this link.

Introducing Dynamic Investments

DIT sets the logic and rules for the creation Dynamic Investments. DIs are “comprehensive” investments, each specifying the ETFs to work with as well as how they are to be managed on an ongoing basis via a built-in trading plan. While an unlimited number of DIs can be produced for a full spectrum of investing goals they all have these components:

A Dynamic Equity Pool (DEP) – Here a designer places two or more ETFs that will be reviewed and ranked periodically to identify the one having the strongest price uptrend. This is the one ETF that is purchased, or retained if already owned, and held until the next review.

– Here a designer places two or more ETFs that will be reviewed and ranked periodically to identify the one having the strongest price uptrend. This is the one ETF that is purchased, or retained if already owned, and held until the next review. A Review Period – This is how often the ETFs in the DEP are reviewed to identify the one trending up most strongly in price. “Quarterly” is a typical Review Period.

– This is how often the ETFs in the DEP are reviewed to identify the one trending up most strongly in price. “Quarterly” is a typical Review Period. Price Trend Indicator – This is the price trend indicator that the NAOI has found to work exceptionally well for ranking the ETFs in the DEP.

– This is the price trend indicator that the NAOI has found to work exceptionally well for ranking the ETFs in the DEP. Trailing Stop Loss Order (TSL) – A TSL order is placed on each ETF purchased to protect its value from significant price drops during the short time it is held between reviews. This component provides investors with the absolute protection from market crashes that they demanded.

These components are variables that can be defined by a DI Designer, but the NAOI has found that setting all of them as constants except for the ETFs in the DEP works quite well. These ETFs can be changed to develop an entire product line of DIs that meet a wide spectrum of investing goals.

Dynamic Investment Performance

The table below shows the real-life performance of the simplest DI possible that has in its DEP only a total Stock Market ETF and a Total Bond Market ETF. The price trends of each are reviewed quarterly to determine which ETF to hold until the next review. The DI performance is compared to that of a standard MPT portfolio, using the same ETFs, with a 60% allocation to Stocks and a 40% allocation to Bonds, rebalanced quarterly. The test period is from the start of 2008 to the end of 2019.

The Sharpe Ratio is a risk measure that shows how much return is generated for each unit of risk taken, and the higher the better. You can see that DIs meet our goal of not only producing higher returns than MPT portfolios but doing so with lower risk.

Why Is Performance So High?

How do DIs produce such high performance? A major reason is that a DI is time-diversified, making it sensitive to market movements and capable of automatically changing the ETF it holds to take advantage of current market trends. Time diversification not only reduces risk, it also enhances returns. In addition, DIs use a trailing stop loss order to limit value loss during significant market dips and crashes – lowering risk still further. In contrast, MPT portfolios are blind to market movements, holding both winning and losing ETFs at all times to reduce risk; but, by doing so, also reducing returns.

More information about DIs is found at this link.

The NAOI Default Retirement Portfolio

While the DI discussed above can be treated as a total portfolio, we know that people will not be comfortable allocating all of their portfolio money to one ETF at a time. So we teach our students to use DIs as one component of a more traditional MPT portfolio.

The illustration below shows a portfolio configuration that contains a DIT-based, buy-and-sell Segment and an MPT-based, buy-and-hold Segment with a 50% allocation of money to each. In this example the Dynamic Investment rotates only between a Total Stock Market ETF and a Total Bond Market ETF based on a quarterly review of the price trend of each. The MPT Segment simply buys and holds the same ETFs using the allocations shown, with quarterly rebalancing. This portfolio meets the investor goal of being simple to understand, implement and manage.

This is the default retirement portfolio configuration that the NAOI recommends that our students use as a starting point.

The table below shows the performance of this simple Dynamic Portfolio for the test period shown.

You can see that while the returns of this Dynamic Portfolio were lower than that of the standalone DI, its risk was also lower as indicated by the higher Sharpe Ratio.

It should also be noted that the MPT Segment in this configuration can be the portfolio that advisors recommend today. This means that the power of DIs can be exploited with little or no disruption to an organization’s current operations.

More information on Dynamic Portfolios is provided in the article found at this link.

Using FOUR Portfolio Diversification Elements

A major reason why the above portfolio produces such superior performance is that is uses four diversification elements while MPT portfolios use only two. MPT portfolios use company and asset-class diversification. Both reduce risk but also reduce returns. DIT portfolios use two additional diversification elements – time and methodology (i.e. buy-and-hold plus buy-and-sell). These two diversification elements, used only by DIT, not only reduce risk but also enhance returns.

Summary – A Uniquely Effective Retirement Portfolio

In this article I have presented a novel approach to portfolio design and management that solves the retirement portfolio dilemma. Using DIT methods and Dynamic Investments, portfolios can be created that provide retired, or retiring, investors with both the lower risk and the higher returns that they need.

It is important to note that the innovative approach presented here is not just theory or a “good idea”. The NAOI has been teaching it to student focus groups for over three years and it has worked exceptionally well in their “live” portfolios. Students tell us that this is finally the approach that will enable them to invest with confidence and without fear.

The development of innovative retirement portfolios is only one area of investing that will be positively affected by the use of DIT methods and Dynamic Investments. In future articles of this series I will discuss how this new approach can be applied to other areas of investing in order to produce equally amazing outcomes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.