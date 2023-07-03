An Industry Tesla May Struggle to Dominate (and a Better Stock to Buy Instead)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has changed the world of automobiles forever. It may struggle a lot more to crack the heavy-duty trucking market in the same way, with a handful of players holding dominant positions. Add in upstarts like Nikola Motor (NASDAQ: NKLA) pushing hard with hydrogen-fueled trucks, and the competition will be fierce. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why this big market could prove a tougher nut to crack, and why existing giant PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) should prove a better investment in EV trucking.

