An Important Message from Canterbury on the Current State of the Markets

We are all aware that the financial markets are getting a lot of attention, and it hasn’t been positive. Before we get into the state of the current market and how we can potentially benefit from the market’s behavior, I would like to talk about how the markets work and more important, what drives different market behaviors.

Liquid financial markets are driven by the supply and demand for the traded shares. Supply and demand are driven by investors’ buy and sell actions. Their actions are in turn driven by their beliefs about what the future price is going to be, and how strongly, or emotionally, they believe that their predictions will come true. If more people are selling than those who are buying, then the price will go down. In the opposite, if there are larger orders to buy than to sell, then the price will go up.

Investors tend to vacillate between two extremes, the rational “wisdom of crowds” and the irrational “madness of crowds.”

Intelligence of Crowds: A group of rational individuals are more knowledgeable than any single person within the crowd. Most of the time a group of investors will access information, process it, and then act in a rational manor. The buying and selling actions of rational investors help maintain an orderly and efficient market and “normal” price fluctuations.

Madness of Crowds: Sometimes the group of investors will overreact in response to an unexpected, high impact event. Emotional investors make irrational buy or sell decisions, in a herd like manor, at the same time and in the same direction. Their actions create high volatility as a result of a series of large daily fluctuations, both up and down.

Markets typically behave within 3 primary environments:

A rational or Bullish environment. A Rational or efficient market has low volatility, news events typically have little impact on price. Declines in price should be limited to a market pullback (about 5% down from the previous high) or a correction which is about 8% to 12% off the highest value.

Bull Market Trading Anomaly - A short term period of large single day outliers that tend to follow a series of new market highs and extremely low volatility. These trading anomalies create short-term anxiety among investors. In some cases, investors will confuse these anomalies with an end of a bull market and the beginning of a new bearish market environment. Unlike a bear market, these anomalies do not last long and the amount of time to establish a new high in value should occur within a few weeks or months.

Bear Market - An extended period of high volatility and numerous single day outliers of about 2% or more.

Bear markets will display a downward stairstep looking pattern. Each new low, in price, is lower than the previous low, followed by an increase in price that is lower than the previous high. According to a study conducted by Charles Schwab, Bear markets last on average about a year and a half with an average decline of about -38%.

So, is the bull market over and are we now in a bear market?

Conventional wisdom says that a Bear market is defined as a 20% decline from the peak. We saw a 20% decline in just 15 days from the peak on February 19. That is the fastest 20% in the recorded history of the market going back to 1896. Through today, the decline is about 27%. This kind of parabolic decline is an extreme example of an emotionally driven market pricing anomaly. Such moves tend to reverse themselves quickly.

Don’t get me wrong, obviously a 20% decline is significant. That said, we only make money when the market, or in our case, the portfolio hits a new high. So, the length of time, that passes between the highest value of the portfolio to the next higher value is what is truly important.

Over the history of the markets, there have been many devastating events. There have been wars, depressions, a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, Presidents assassinated, terrorist attacks, the 2008 Financial Crisis and the list goes on. Now put the current Coronavirus in perspective.

I don’t think that many people expect the Coronavirus to turn out to be one of the largest disasters to be experienced by mankind over the last 120 years. From what I have heard, it will most likely run its course over the next few months, the economy was in its strongest state in decades coming into this, there will probably be some form of federal aid that will take some of the sting out of the economic impact, and things will most likely return to normal sooner than later.

That said, this irrational short-term decline is not about the Coronavirus as an event. It is about the emotional state of investors. These last 16 days have been dominated by panic driven investors who are all doing the same thing at the same time.

What I do know about is how market panics play out. An emotional selling panic is the opposite of the highly emotional buying that causes a bubble, like the tech bubble in 2000. We all know how bubbles end: They bust.

Selling panics end with equally emotional panic buying that typically regains about half, or more of the total decline. This is called a kick-back rally or an oversold rally. They mostly occur before the worst of the news is out, and they happen when most would least expect, and they happen fast.

Bottom line: Human behavior is predictable. Especially when it comes to crowd psychology. The size of the percentage of daily declines will have less relevance because the following rallies are typically similar in size. In other words, an irrational 10% decline over 2 or 3 days can be corrected over just a few days.

We are in the mist of an anomaly that followed an orderly efficient market with low volatility. Our studies show that markets do not go from a bullish environment to a long-term bear market in days. Bear markets evolve through a series of changes in behavior. We do not see the characteristics of a sustained bear market. Instead, this is clearly an example of panic selling that is typical of the madness of crowds. In the event that a bear market does evolve, we have the tools to stabilize the portfolio.

Investing is a lifetime process. Markets have always established new highs. The most common mistake made by investors and portfolio managers is to follow the crowd and sell after an emotional decline, then have less invested on the way back up. We will stick to our process and we expect to benefit from the volatility as time passes.

Thank you for your confidence. We will follow with additional actions when needed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.