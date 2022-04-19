An EU embargo on Russian oil in the works - French minister

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that France's President Emmanuel Macron wants such a move.

"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Louise Heavens)

