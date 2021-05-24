An ETF With A Different Take on ESG Investing

The most quoted reason for investing in companies that are socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible, a practice known as ESG investing, is that it is the right thing to do. There is, however, another reason that even the most cynical investor should consider it: It is profitable and is destined to become more so over the next few decades.

The reason is obvious to anyone who has children. Our children’s generation have been consistently taught from an early age that some kind of environmental awareness is normal and that discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual identity or anything else is not acceptable. They typically have a wonderful attitude to those things, not aggressively pro or anti inclusion and equality, just indifferent to them as issues. It is hard to hate something when you don’t see it as anything but perfectly normal. And when acting in an environmentally responsible manner is simply what you do rather than a product of a campaign or protest, it becomes a lot more sustainable and just about universal.

As millennials and subsequent generations take over the reins of power, both politically and financially, that is becoming the predominant attitude, with those who retain some form of bigotry viewed with a powerful pity or a withering, somewhat comical disdain. Investing in companies that are ahead of a game that powerful, destined to dominate, is a good idea, whatever your own attitude may be.

One of the oldest, and in many ways easiest, ways to observe environmentally responsible behavior for both individuals and corporations is by recycling. Reusing the earth’s natural resources and reducing potential pollutants is a simple way to reduce our impact on the planet as we live our daily lives, without any real cost to ourselves beyond maybe a mild inconvenience. Recently, the concept has gone a bit further, to become what is known as the "circular economy."

In it, resources are recycled in an essentially closed loop, making the businesses sustainable as resources become scarcer and more expensive:

Figure 1: Graphic taken from WWOW Fact Sheet

There is an ETF that enables investors to benefit from this trend towards sustainability, the Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW). It is based on the Indxx U.S. Circular Economy Index and has been around for only around six months. That means that it is still relatively small, which leads to some intraday gapping and volatility that makes it a tough thing to trade, but that is less important for long-term investing at this point.

The makeup of the holdings is interesting. It has a bit of an international flavor, with holdings in four countries outside the U.S., and covers seven sectors, from the traditional manufacturing and materials to the more modern information technology and communications. The selection criteria for the index, and therefore for WWOW, include things like sustainability of resources which brings in some of the usual suspects in environmental investing, such as First Solar (FSLR) and SunPower (SPWR), but also include things like the sharing economy, leading to less obvious holdings like Uber (UBER) and Etsy (ETSY). A full list of holdings can be found here.

As I said before, there has been some intraday volatility in WWOW but, considering the long-term volatile nature of some of its holdings such as Shopify (SHOP) and Tesla (TSLA), the fund price has been fairly stable since its release, with a range of 23.67 to 30.23. Friday’s close of 25.68 puts it near the bottom end of that range, so constitutes a decent entry point, but with a long-term holding like this, the exact price at which you buy is really not that important.

What matters is to get in early on an inevitable trend, and the circular economy is just that. Of course, it helps that you can tell yourself that however your investment does, you are really a superhero, saving the planet one dollar at a time.

