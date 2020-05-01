An ETF for the Small-Cap Redemption Story

The Russell 2000 Index's six-day winning came to an end Thursday, but the small-cap benchmark still posted an April gain of nearly 18 percent, prompting talk that previously downtrodden smaller stocks are on the mend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first quarter was a brutal stretch for stocks of all sizes, but economically sensitive small caps incurred significantly more punishment than their large-cap brethren. In the first three months of the year, the Russell 2000 plunged 30.7 percent compared to 20.2 percent for the S&P 500.

That script flipped in April as the Russell 2000 beat the S&P 500 by nearly 600 basis points, a trend benefiting various exchange traded funds, including the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS).

DWAS, which is a couple of months shy of its eighth birthday, follows the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Technical Leaders Index. That benchmark “is designed to identify companies that demonstrate powerful relative strength characteristics based on that company’s market performance. Approximately 200 companies are selected for inclusion in the Index from the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index,” according to Invesco.

Momentum Surprise

The premise of momentum investing – regardless of cap spectrum – is simple. It's essentially a bet that what's previously gone can continue doing so or that securities that are tumbling will continue looking bearish. Given that momentum is most often viewed through a bullish lens, it's thought to be a risky factor application on rough markets, such as what investors endured in March.

That said, DWAS put together a solid April showing, gaining almost 17 percent, and is outperforming the Russell 2000 by 150 basis points this year.

What makes DWAS a compelling idea over the near-term is historical data indicating that small caps accrue momentum comparable to what was built in recent days, it usually translates into notable out-performance in the following month.

Important to the DWAS thesis is how momentum is defined at the sector level. Like any other factor, momentum is sector agnostic, but factor overlays in ETFs can create sector biases. In the case of DWAS, the biases are a combined 58 percent weight to healthcare and technology stocks, which is well in excess of the Russell 2000's combined exposure to those sectors.

As the chart below indicates, there's little overlap by weight between DWAS and the largest ETF tracking the Russell 2000.

Courtesy: ETF Research Center

Exclusion Matters

What's left out of DWAS is also relevant for investors. While small-cap stocks can continue soaring over the near-term, it's unlikely to be on the back of energy names with oil prices sliding. Nor is that upside likely to be led by smaller financial companies that are being plagued by historically low interest rates.

“Clearly energy, small-cap energy companies are going to have a hard time with oil prices depressed, and also small-cap banks,” said John Petrides, portfolio manager at Tocqueville Asset Management in a recent CNBC interview. “The longer that the economy is shut down, the harder it is for the banking sector and you start questioning what kind of liquidity the small-cap banks have, but by and large we think the asset class is attractive here.”

Financials account for 7.73 percent of DWAS – the fund's fourth-largest sector weight – while energy is the smallest allocation at a scant 0.72 percent.

