An Eli Lilly Bull Says the Stock Is as High as Can Go

The drug maker Eli Lilly has had a blockbuster 2020 thus far, with shares up 17.9% even as the S&P 500 has dropped 14.1%. Now, one analyst at UBS says the stock has run up as far as it is going to go.

In a note out Monday evening, Navin Jacob downgraded Lilly (ticker: LLY) to Neutral from Buy, and cut his price target by $1 to $158. Jacob wrote that he was still positive on the company’s fundamentals, and still thinks it should trade at a premium to the rest of its group. But he wrote that his investment thesis is priced in.

“Valuation is fair and & risk-reward is balanced,” Jacob wrote.

The stock closed at $157.72 on Monday. The stock fell 1.8% Tuesday morning as the S&P 500 fell 2.3%, and was trading at $154.97 by mid-morning.

The company didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment on the downgrade.

Lilly announced last week that it would begin testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib in seriously ill Covid-19 patients. It is also planning to test a monoclonal antibody called LY3127804, initially developed to treat cancer patients, in hospitalized Covid-19 patients at higher risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.

In his note, Jacob said his Buy thesis had been based on an opinion that sales of the company’s diabetes drug Trulicity would remain strong, despite competition. “Much of our thesis has played out or priced in,” Navin wrote.

He said that the stock should still be valued higher than its competitors. “We are positive on fundamentals & some premium vs. group is warranted,” he wrote.

