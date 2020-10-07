2020 has seen an unprecedented amount of turmoil, and yet arguably, the most important market event of the year is still to come: the 2020 US election. Covid-19, geopolitical tensions, stimulus, climate change are all on the ballot in November, along with the choice of President. So, how do you position yourself and your clients for the post-election market?

In the upcoming webcast, An Election Playbook for Client Portfolios, Liz Young, Director of Market Strategy, BNY Mellon Investment Management; Chris Lucas, Director of Global Government Affairs, BNY Mellon; David Vandivier, Director of Global Government Affairs, BNY Mellon; and Stephanie M. Pierce, CEO of ETF, Index and Cash Investment Strategies, BNY Mellon Investment Management, will provide both sides of the political debate from BNY Mellon’s dual Directors of Government Affairs, along with opinion as to what the market implications may be of either outcome, and what that could mean for investment portfolios.

ETF investors interested in bolstering their core investment portfolio have a number of options to choose from, including:

The suite of BNY Mellon ETFs offer some of the most competitive costs in the ETF industry, with both BKLC and BKAG showing a 0.0% expense ratio or no annual fees. The other ETFs come with expense ratios ranging from 0.4% to 0.22%.

The investment adviser for the ETF range is BNY Mellon ETF Investment Adviser, LLC, with Mellon Investments Corporation (Mellon) serving as the sub-adviser. Mellon is a BNY Mellon multi-asset investment firm with over $545 billion of assets under management that provides institutional-quality portfolio construction and risk management.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about how the elections can affect an investment portfolio can register for the Thursday, October 8 webcast here.

