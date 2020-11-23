An Early-Stage, Hypergrowth Company at the Epicenter of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Technology isn’t stagnant. It’s always evolving.

Throughout history, we’ve seen that when technology evolves particularly fast, the world undergoes a mass, disruptive makeover which historians like to call “Industrial Revolutions.”

The First Industrial Revolution happened about 255 years ago – in the late 1700s – when humans learned how to harness the power of steam to mechanize the production of physical items.

About a century later, the Second Industrial Revolution began, when humans learned about electricity, gas and oil, and leveraged these newfound powers to unlock a novel era of transportation and mass production.

Then, about a century thereafter, the Third Industrial Revolution began, when digital machines like computers, cellphones and TVs emerged.

Each time one of these Industrial Revolutions happens, the world changes. Forever. And in that change, old technologies fall by the wayside, while new technologies become ubiquitous and help define a better, more efficient future.

Right now, we are in the midst of a Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It’s a world-changing shift towards automated, hyper-connected, hyper-efficient, and – in some cases – decentralized factories, enabled by breakthrough advancements in Big Data, IoT, and cloud computing.

Much like previous Industrial Revolutions, this shift towards Industry 4.0 will spark enormous disruption across the world’s supply chain.

And… as longtime readers know… where there’s disruption, there’s opportunity.

Today, we will show you how to turn the Industry 4.0 disruption into your opportunity. Of course, it’s by buying stock in a small-cap technology company that is at the epicenter of this once-in-a-lifetime global paradigm shift.

Pioneering a $150+ Billion Breakthrough in Additive Manufacturing

Back in 2013, 3D printing (or “additive manufacturing,” as industry insiders like to call it; “AM” for short) was a novel concept that many futurists predicted would take over the world as everyone turned their homes into “mini-factories.”

Of course, that didn’t happen.

The reality is that additive manufacturing is a complex, costly, laborious, and time-consuming process which most consumers have no use for in their homes.

But… over the past few years… additive manufacturing has emerged as a core technology of Industry 4.0.

Industrial AM machines have made huge advancements in cost, speed, and ability since 2013, to the point where they are now capable of quickly and cost-effectively mass-producing metal end-use parts on the factory floor.

These advancements have come at the same time that Industry 4.0 has raised the standard for customization and automation in the world’s supply chains – two things which AM is particularly good at…

The result? It’s become increasingly clear that more and more manufacturers across the globe will rejig their assembly lines over the next few years to include metal AM machines for mass-producing specialty parts.

Insiders are calling this the emergence of the Additive Manufacturing 2.0 era – and it’s expected to grow the AM market by more than 1,000%, from $12 billion today, to nearly $150 BILLION by the end of the decade.

At the forefront of this breakthrough in industrial AM is a small, $2.7 billion company by the name of Desktop Metal, which is set to go public through a merger with the SPAC, Trine Acquisition (NYSE:TRNE).

In short, Desktop Metal makes advanced metal AM machines for use across manufacturing supply chains, from rapid prototyping to mass-scale, factory-floor production.

For various reasons, the company represents the market’s best pure-play on the industrial AM boom.

For starters, the company has the right roots.

Desktop Metal was founded in late 2015 by a bunch of genius MIT professors and well-respected 3D industry veterans, meaning it’s the brain-child of some of the most capable people in this space. Kleiner Perkins – the venture capital firm that backed Amazon and Google in their early days – is also one of Desktop Metal’s earliest and largest investors.

Thanks to this confluence of unrivaled talent, Desktop Metal has created and patented a breakthrough technological process in industrial AM called “single pass jetting.”

The nuts and bolts here are complex (at a high level, AM machines build objects layer-by-layer, and while most printers have to go over a single layer multiple times before it’s finished, Desktop’s printers only have to do a “single pass”).

But the result is simple: Desktop Metal’s printers are the fastest in the industry. By a long shot.

Faster means lower costs, because one Desktop printer can print as many end-use products in one day as three or four traditional 3D printers.

In addition to all of that, Desktop Metal has secured a global distribution network over 80 partners across 60 countries, and created a SaaS offering to complement its printers (thereby setting up a highly profitable, recurring software business model on top of its hardware AM business).

Talented team. Experienced backers. Breakthrough technology. Best economics. Global distribution. Compelling business model.

From head to toe, Desktop Metal is the best-in-breed player in an AM market that’s set to soar by more than 1,000% over the next decade thanks to the inevitable and world-changing shift to Industry 4.0.

Sound like a recipe for 10X gains?

It is – and that’s why you should put Desktop Metal stock on your buy radar today.

