An Asset Mature: The Future of Bitcoin in the United States

Executive Summary

Beyond its core value propositions—scarcity, decentralization, security, among others—this report makes the case for four domains that support further Bitcoin adoption in the U.S.:

1. On-chain transparency: Bitcoin is a transparent, open-source, cryptographically verifiable asset which, via the use of on-chain analysis, guarantees resistance against nefarious economic actors in the network.

2. Efficient price discovery: Bitcoin’s price has always followed its inherent economic forces of supply and demand, as opposed to what is loosely deemed as “market manipulation.” Furthermore, these fundamental forces are analyzable via on-chain data.

3. Need for innovative financial instruments: A Bitcoin ETF is crucial to incentivizing U.S. market share of its total circulating supply, keeping America, as well as its citizens and investors, the leading world actor in the future of Bitcoin.

4. Bitcoin has matured: Bitcoin has developed enough market efficiency, historical resistance, and regulatory robustness to allow for further growth and adoption of Bitcoin via these new financial instruments.

Read the full report from Valkyrie Funds here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Valkyrie Funds LLC is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging digital asset sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie Funds aims to provide exposure to the emerging digital asset class through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie Funds is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and ETPs, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

