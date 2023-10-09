An Analyst With 83% Accuracy Rate Expects 6% Upside In Alphabet — Here Are 5 Stock Picks From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, following the release of jobs data. The S&P 500 closed the week higher by around 0.48%, snapping a four-week losing streak.

However, the Dow Jones closed down 0.30% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Benzinga's Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm: Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy: 90% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) with a price target of $245 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 2% upside in the stock. Recent News: According to reports, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) is in advanced talks to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) in a deal that would value the Permian shale basin producer at $60 billion.

Analyst: Brandon Couillard

Analyst Firm: Jefferies Ratings Accuracy: 86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $3.5 to $2.3 on Oct. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: SomaLogic will combine with Standard BioTools in an all-stock merger.

Analyst: Eric Wold

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and slashed the price target from $45 to $15 on Oct. 3, 2023. This analyst sees around 61% upside in the stock. Recent News: AMC Entertainment announced the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film has crossed $100 million in ticket sales.

Analyst: Philip Gibbs

Analyst Firm: Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) and lowered the price target from $133 to $128 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst sees more than 31% upside in the stock. Recent News: Materion posted weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter.

Analyst: Justin Post

Analyst Firm: B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy: 83% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and increased price target from $142 to $146 on Oct. 4, 2023. This analyst sees around 6% upside in the stock. Recent News: Alphabet’s Google announced "Assistant with Bard," a new generative AI-powered personal assistant, at the Made by Google 2023 event on Oct. 4.

