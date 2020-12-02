An Analyst Sees 36% Upside After fuboTV Enters Online Sports Betting

Live-streaming sports broadcaster fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) announced on Tuesday that it was buying fantasy sports outfit Balto Sports as a means of expanding into online sports betting, which an analyst sees as a catalyst for its stock to jump 36% from its current level.

ROTH Capital analyst Darren Aftahi thinks the deal is just one of many fuboTV will be making in the near future as it transitions to a "freemium" and real-money play. The freemium model initially lets users play for free, but in-app purchases allow it to monetize the business.

Image source: Getty Images.

fuboTV said it intends to leverage its proprietary technology to transition Balto's tools for organizing and playing fantasy sports into a platform for both free-to-play and online sports wagering.

Noting the sports betting market is expected to be a $155 billion opportunity by 2024, CEO David Gandler said, "We believe there are significant synergies between consumers who enjoy wagering and our subscribers who enjoy streaming live sports, creating a flywheel opportunity."

The sports-first live streamer said there will be additional announcements in the future as it analyzes other opportunities.

That has Aftahi seeing a boost to fuboTV's stock. While he originally had a $29 price target on the media stock, he's now raised it to $36 as a result of the Balto acquisition giving it a new growth driver. The stock closed trading on Tuesday at $26.74 per share.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.