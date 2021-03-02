An Analysis of the Nasdaq-100’s Evolution Through Three Market Crises

It may seem counterintuitive that the U.S. stock market has continued to set record highs through the uncertainty and unpredictability of the global pandemic. Yet the records keep breaking. This is particularly true of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®), which was up a staggering 47.6% in 2020, and 48.9% on a total return basis.

Throughout this time, the index compares favorably with other broad-based indexes. However, that was not the case during the prior two periods of severe market disruption in the past two decades: the Tech Bubble/Bust at the turn of the century and the Financial Crisis of 2008/2009.

Our newest NDX white paper examines the index’s evolution and why it has outperformed so dramatically throughout the Covid crisis.

