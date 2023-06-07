An AMZN Stock Comeback? These 2 Growth Catalysts Will Make Amazon a Winner.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s no denying that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has been a year-to-date winner. However, some value-focused investors might worry whether the stock will run out of steam.

That concern should be quelled today as we investigate Amazon’s current and potential ventures, which definitely aren’t limited to e-commerce.

Don’t get the wrong idea. Amazon still generates strong revenue from its e-commerce business, and will continue to do so. Yet, what if I told you that Amazon is also making waves in artificial intelligence?

Also, would it shock you if the company delved into the telecommunications market? It’s a mistake to pigeonhole Amazon as the company is ever-expanding and continually finding new ways to disrupt lucrative industries.

AMZN Stock Offers AI Exposure

Amazon stock’s rally in 2023 so far isn’t because of the company’s e-commerce business. After all, Amazon also generates substantial revenue from its cloud unit, known as Amazon Web Services (AWS).

There’s an AI angle with Amazon that you might not be aware of. AWS offers pre-trained AI tools as part of its product suite known as AI Services. This isn’t only designed to assist web developers in building AI apps, though that’s certainly a use case for AI Services.

Other use cases, according to Amazon, include “personalized recommendations, modernizing your contact center, improving safety and security, and increasing customer engagement.”

In addition, users don’t even need to have prior machine-learning experience to utilize AI Services. It sounds like Amazon could have another niche-market winner on its hands with this suite of AI tools.

Amazon Might Offer Mobile Phone Service Soon

And, here’s another market that Amazon may be ready to disrupt in the near future. Per Bloomberg, Amazon is reportedly in talks with “wireless carriers about offering low-cost or possibly free nationwide mobile phone service to Prime subscribers.”

That’s a bombshell development for the telecom industry. Imagine if even a fraction of the legion of Prime members switched to an Amazon-facilitated mobile phone service. This could be a savvy way for Amazon to boost loyalty among its current Prime members while also attracting some new members.

The point is, Amazon is constantly threatening and upend various markets. Amazon’s influence continues to widen, and this practically makes the company part of the fabric of society. This also lends credence to the idea that AMZN stock’s rally, from a long-term perspective, is far from over.

Amazon Stock Can Continue to Gain Value

You don’t have to guess what Amazon will do next. Instead, you can just be impressed with Amazon’s bold ventures into different markets. Over time, these ventures could provide substantial revenue streams for the company.

So, even if AMZN stock has already rallied, there could certainly be more upside in store. After all, anytime you assume Amazon can’t just keep on growing, the company always seems to discover new and exciting domains to conquer.

