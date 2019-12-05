By Michael Foster

LetaEURtms dive straight into a trap IaEURtmve seen many investors make in the past. And falling into this pitfall again today could cost you a 7.7% dividend in 2020, and considerable upside, too.

It involves ChinaaEURtms stock market, which gives all indications of being a bargain today. Too bad itaEURtms anything but!

China Equities Get a Beatdown



Truth is, there do seem to be some screaming bargains in China-focused closed-end funds (CEFs) these daysaEUR"like the Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), which trades at a 12.1% discount to NAV. Or the Morgan Stanley China Fund (CAF), which sports the same 12.1% deal.

But many Americans have been lured into the China story in the past decade, when it looked like the Red Dragon would finally lurch ahead of the US aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.