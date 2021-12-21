An Alternative ETF Strategy to Help Manage Risk for Retirees

Investing toward retirement helps build a nest egg to live off of during an investor's golden years, but many could be taking on more risk than necessary. Nevertheless, one can turn to ETF strategies to seek to limit these downside risks.

According to recent Fidelity research, 24.2% of investors in 2021 are overexposed to risk or holding onto more stocks than recommended, the Motley Fool reports. While stocks can help generate higher returns, investors need to consider the risk exposure versus return.

Baby boomers were also more likely than their younger counterparts to have a portfolio overallocated to riskier assets, like stocks. The overexposure may be partially attributed to the fact that many aren't rebalancing their portfolios often enough.

Financial experts have advised older investors to begin shifting out of riskier assets since they have less time to wait out market pullbacks, especially those relying on fixed income investments to generate the cash needed for day-to-day use. Pulling out cash during a market downturn can exacerbate overall portfolio losses. Additionally, there is less time to rebuild that account back up if one does suffer extreme losses.

Consequently, it is vital to review holdings and rebalance positions to best fit a retiree's investment horizon and fixed income needs.

ETF investors can look to something like the Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSE Arca: NUSI) to seek current income with a measure of downside protection.

NUSI follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to produce high income using the Nasdaq-100 Index, an index of the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq exchange. The ETF may potentially complement traditional equity and fixed income allocations or function as a possible hedge for investors.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF establishes a collar strategy to generate monthly income. Collar strategies involve holding shares of the underlying stock while at the same time buying protective put options and writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a specified price and on a specified date. A call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy that asset instead.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

