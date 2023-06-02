An AI Demonstration That Could Leave You Speechless

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI) these days, and with good reason.

On Main Street, AI will reshape society. And on Wall Street, AI stocks will mint millionaires.

This is the internet boom of the early 1990s all over again.

At that time, this new thing called “the internet” was being heralded as the future. Folks in-the-know took advantage. They started internet companies and invested in internet stocks.

Thirty years later, many of those investors are rich and powerful. In fact, some are the richest and most powerful people on the planet.

Of the world’s 10 richest people today, seven made at least part of their fortune because of the internet.

The World Wide Web’s public launch in the early 1990s provided a seminal moment for every human being on the planet.

Those who got on the right side of the internet divide became fabulously wealthy and powerful – people like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Those who didn’t… well, many of them have spent the past 30 years trying to catch up.

In many senses, it was a make-or-break moment for every person on the planet.

We’re in the midst of a similar moment today.

AI Presents a Make-or-Break Moment

The Age of AI is upon us. And what we’re seeing with ChatGPT is just the beginning. Yes, it’s awesome. We use it regularly in our research. But when it comes to AI’s capabilities, it really is just the tip of the iceberg.

AI models are built on top of data. They use data to gather information, generate insights, draw conclusions, mimic behavior, and make predictions. Data is their fuel.

What happens when you give a car 10X more fuel? It drives 10X farther.

What happens when you give an AI model 10X more data? It becomes 10X better.

And over the next few years, AI models will have more than 10X more data than they have access to today.

That’s not an exaggeration. That’s a fact.

In 2020, the total volume of data created worldwide was 47 zettabytes. By 2030, that volume will exceed 600 zettabytes. That’s a 13X increase – and, by extension, a potential 13X increase in AI capability.

Source: Statista

Folks, these AI models are only going to get way better over the next five to 10 years.

You think it’s impressive that law firms are already using AI to write briefs or that hospitals are using AI to diagnose diseases?

We’re just getting started.

Fueling an “Everything Revolution”

AI will be used to power a whole wave of automation technologies – robotic landscapers, delivery drivers, pilots, waiters, and more.

AI will be used to diagnose, prescribe, and treat patients for all sorts of ailments.

It will trade stocks, create music and movies, write articles, code, concoct new recipes, and make fabulous drinks. It will clean, repair, and restore cars, homes, and just about every object you can think of.

This is an “Everything Revolution.”

AI will permeate every industry of the economy. This revolution will leave no stone unturned. By 2030, every company in every sector of every country will use AI.

In fact, I think it’s possible that AI could run an entire country within five years.

It sounds crazy today, sure.

But to folks in the 1990s, so did the concept of an online bookstore replacing Sears or a streaming service putting Blockbuster out of business.

The future comes at you fast. If you’re not ready for it, it could blindside you – or, even worse, bankrupt you.

And get this: This week, Bloomberg Intelligence released a brand-new research report saying that just one portion of the AI economy – generative AI – will grow by more than 40% per year, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

Furthermore, career transitioning firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas released its monthly national layoffs report. In that report – for the first time ever – the firm listed “artificial intelligence” as one of the main reasons people were laid off last month.

Source: Challenger, Gray, & Christmas

The AI Revolution will mint fortunes for some and steal jobs from others.

The Final Word

Which side of the AI divide will you be on?

To be successful, you’ll need to embrace this change.

And you’ll need to master it if you want to become powerful.

Mastery begins with learning.

That’s why I’m going to give a first-hand demonstration of the power of AI.

My team and I have used AI to put together what I think is a mind-blowing presentation. And I think it could leave you speechless at the present-day capabilities of artificial intelligence.

I don’t want to spoil the surprise. But here’s a little clue: It may or may not involve the president of the United States.

Watch that presentation now.

Trust me. This is one you don’t want to miss.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

