Cloud computing has become the backbone of technology infrastructure. It helps companies expand their reach across new internet-based products and services, payment methods, big data, the internet of things, social distribution, and media.

In the upcoming webcast, An Advisors Guide to Cloud Computing and the Future of the Internet, Frank Downing and Will Summerlin, analysts at ARK Invest, will discuss the expansion in cloud computing, along with a next-generation internet sector-themed strategy to capture this growing opportunity to help financial advisors enhance their client portfolios.

Specifically, the ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth. The ETF is comprised of companies that are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media. These companies may develop, produce or enable businesses associated with cloud computing, cyber security, e-commerce, big data, artificial intelligence, mobile technology, internet-of-things, social platforms, blockchain, and peer-to-peer.

The ETF strategy offers exposure to innovation through thematic multi-cap exposure to innovative internet technologies. It may also offer growth potential through capturing long-term growth and low correlation of relative returns to traditional growth strategies and negative correlation to value strategies.

The strategy is grounded on research by combining top-down and bottom-up research in its portfolio management to identify innovative companies and convergence across markets.

Top holdings include innovative names like Tesla 9.2%, Roku Inc. 7.7%, Zoom Video Communications 6.9%, Coinbase Global Inc 6.8%, and Block Inc 6.1%.

