An acquisition of Banca Generali by Mediobanca would make sense, shareholder says

MILANO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - An acquisition of Banca Generali BGN.MI by Italian merchant bank Mediobanca MDBI.MI would make sense, the chief executive of Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI, who is also a shareholder of Mediobanca, said on Tuesday.

"From a business point of view it would certainly make sense", Massimo Doris told reporters in a conference call.

A source familiar with the matter said in September Mediobanca had considered swapping its 13% Generali GASI.MI stake with the insurer's wealth management arm Banca Generali, but put the deal on hold due to COVID-driven market volatility.

Mediobanca's CEO, though reiterating the bank's interest in acquisitions in wealth management in Italy, said last month it did not see assets up for sale at the moment.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

