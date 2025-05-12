$AMZN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMZN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,535,741,383 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMZN:
$AMZN Insider Trading Activity
$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,297,082 shares for an estimated $1,306,017,932.
- DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 59,211 shares for an estimated $13,045,950.
- ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $8,746,378.
- DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 36,740 shares for an estimated $7,808,025.
- MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120.
- BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354.
- SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197.
- JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $2,000,175.
- DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237
$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,740 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 25,110,499 shares (+47.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,508,992,375
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,681,004 shares (+36.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,879,035,467
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 17,347,225 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,300,483,028
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,821,685 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,819,973,788
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 13,903,160 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,050,214,272
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 12,005,261 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,284,120,957
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 12,000,745 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,632,843,445
$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 10 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 01/21, 01/08, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/20 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $130,000 on 02/26 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/16 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
$AMZN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
$AMZN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025
- Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024
- Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 11/27/2024
