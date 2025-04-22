$AMZN stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMZN stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,887,700,739 of trading volume.

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMZN:

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,211 shares for an estimated $13,265,635 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $8,746,378 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 36,740 shares for an estimated $7,808,025 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,564 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,064 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 32 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $260.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $240.0 on 11/01/2024

