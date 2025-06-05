$AMZN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMZN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,622,466,992 of trading volume.

$AMZN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMZN:

$AMZN insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 58,232 shares for an estimated $12,823,878 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN sold 4,351 shares for an estimated $1,000,077

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

$AMZN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,775 institutional investors add shares of $AMZN stock to their portfolio, and 2,432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMZN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 29 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMZN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$AMZN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $257.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024

