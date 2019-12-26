AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1823.85, changing hands as high as $1829.28 per share. Amazon.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMZN's low point in its 52 week range is $1390.31 per share, with $2035.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1828.17. The AMZN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

