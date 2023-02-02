AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.42, changing hands as high as $112.56 per share. Amazon.com Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMZN's low point in its 52 week range is $81.43 per share, with $170.8315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.74. The AMZN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

