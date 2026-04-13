AMZN Continues to Rebound as its CEO Doubles Down on $200B AI Bet

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN edged about 2% higher on April 10 as CEO Andy Jassy moved to calm investor nerves for the first time, months after the company’s sharp sell-off in early February. Jassy reaffirmed that Amazon will continue aggressively investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure, dismissing concerns over near-term financial strain. For the week, the stock has soared 13.6%.

The reassurance followed a turbulent stretch for this stock, which is part of the “Magnificent Seven,” amid worries about the scale of its planned roughly $200 billion capital expenditure. Investors had questioned whether such heavy spending could pressure margins and free cash flow in the short run. AMZN is part of the Internet - Commerce industry, and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Jassy’s message was unequivocal: Amazon will not take a conservative approach. He framed AI as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and likened current investments to the company’s early bets on AWS, which initially faced skepticism but ultimately became a dominant profit engine. The company also highlighted that its AI-related services are already generating multi-billion-dollar annual revenue, reinforcing confidence that demand exists to justify the spending.

The stock’s modest recovery reflects a market caught between two narratives. The stock is currently back around the levels witnessed in early February, having closed April 10 at $238.38 per share. On one hand, near-term concerns persist around elevated capital expenditure and macro uncertainty. On the other hand, investors are increasingly acknowledging Amazon’s strong positioning in AI infrastructure, particularly through AWS and its custom chips.

AMZN’s shares have grown 3.3% year to date. In the same period, two of its peers, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY and Commerce.com, Inc. CMRC, have lost 14.1% and 36.2%, respectively, while the industry has receded 5.6%. While BBBY also carries a #3, CMRC has a #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bottom Line

Looking ahead, the outlook for Amazon stock hinges on execution. If AI demand continues scaling and monetization accelerates as projected over the next few years, current investments could significantly enhance long-term cash flows. However, volatility may persist in the interim as markets weigh immediate financial pressure against the promise of sustained AI-driven growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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