Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insiders who sold earlier this year missed out on a 44% increase in the stock last week

While Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 44%, insiders can't say the same having sold stock over the past year. Had they waited, they might have been able to sell their stock at much higher prices and thereby received a better value on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Amyris Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, John Melo, sold US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$2.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$3.93). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10% of John Melo's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.56k shares worth US$168k. But they sold 158.52k shares for US$387k. In total, Amyris insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$2.44. It's not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:AMRS Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insiders At Amyris Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Amyris shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$271k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note President John Melo bought US$69k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Amyris Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Amyris insiders own 23% of the company, worth about US$295m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amyris Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Amyris stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Amyris (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

