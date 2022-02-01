Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $4.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Amyris, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, up 54.55% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Amyris, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

