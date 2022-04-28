Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $3.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.12% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Amyris, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Amyris, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $65.45 million, down 62.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $375.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.74% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amyris, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

