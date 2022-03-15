Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $3.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.26% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Amyris, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amyris, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $65.45 million, down 62.99% from the year-ago period.

AMRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $375.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.74% and +9.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 159.52% lower within the past month. Amyris, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

